China and Russia join forces to build a base on the moon

A new lunar research station will be built on the moon in a joint project involving China and Russia



China and Russia will pool their resources to construct a base on the Moon. This was confirmed on Friday, January 28, by officials at China National Space Administration (CNSA), the country’s national space agency.

Their International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) is a project designed to compete with NASA’s Lunar Gateway. This lunar research station could become reality by 2035.

While Nasa’s Lunar Gateway will be a space station orbiting the moon, the ILRS project will have a similar orbiter, but also involves a base on the surface of the moon, along with multiple exploration rovers.

As Bloomberg Quint reported, Russia and China’s next step will be the construction of the infrastructure. This will include designing systems to support life on the moon, plus energy and communications systems.

At a briefing in Beijing on Friday 28, CNSA deputy director Wu Yanhua said, “We welcome the extensive participation of international colleagues”, inviting other countries to participate in the ILRS project. In March 2021, Moscow and Beijing signed a memorandum of understanding that launched the ambitious project.

In 2017, Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, signed an informal joint statement with NASA for the Lunar Gateway program. Russia had shown interest in collaborating with the American’s, but then, in January 2021, announced that they were pulling out.

According to Chinese Academy of Engineering expert Long Lehao, speaking last autumn, and someone thought to be close to CNSA’s space program, China wants to land its first astronauts on the moon as early as 2030. Three more moon missions – Chang’e 6, 7, and 8 – have been approved to be launched by China from 2024.

When the US built the International Space Station (ISS), China was banned from participating. It is operated by five space agencies – NASA (US), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). No Chinese nationals have ever set foot on the ISS in its 20-year existence.

Last year, China started building Tiangong – meaning ‘heavenly palace’ – to rival the ISS. Once it is finished, Tiangong Space Station will be a lot smaller than the IIS, weighing some 66 tons. The ISS is around 450 tons.

Following a 90-day mission, Tiangong’s first crew returned to Earth last September. Another crew replaced them in October, and are still aboard now, on a six-month mission, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

