Brother of Brit backpacker thrown from bridge wants to look killer in the eye. The killer was high on drugs and only stole 75p.

Caroline Stuttle, 19, was pushed to her death from a bridge in Australia when she was backpacking. Her brother Richard wants to meet Caroline’s killer and look him in the eye.

Ian Previte killed Brit backpacker Caroline in 2002. She died in Queensland after being mugged. Her bag only contained 75p.

Richard told The Sunday Mirror: “Nothing he can say will change what’s happened but I’d be interested to know what he feels now. I’d sit down with Previte if the opportunity came up and have a conversation.

“I’m the type of person who needs to know everything. I wouldn’t shy away. I’m sure he didn’t wake up that morning planning to do it. The way we didn’t wake up thinking it was going to happen. In a way, I feel sorry for him.”

A new TV programme about the horrifying death is set to air soon. Episode four of The Real Death In Paradise will cover Caroline’s death and feature interviews with her family.

Richard revealed: “It is a fitting tribute to Caroline, to tell her story again. We need to refresh it for the next generation. She was just an ordinary girl going off and travelling, following her dreams.”

Richard was in France when he heard the devastating news of his sister’s death. He commented: “It was 4.30am and I was asleep in a French ski resort when my phone rang. It was a policeman who was with my mother and he told me my sister was dead. I felt numb and in complete disbelief.

“Nothing felt real. In those few moments, my whole world shattered and our lives changed forever. A piece of my heart had been ripped out and I knew it could never be replaced.”

