British Airways seeks to hire 2,000 new cabin crew members before summer travel boom

British Airways is on the lookout to hire around 2,000 new cabin crew members before the summer travel boom, amidst fears that there could possibly be staff shortages.

British Airways is seeking to hire at least 2,000 cabin crew members due to fears that staff shortages could possibly affect the UK’s summer travel boom. Reservations have already begun to multiply since the government announced that COVID tests would no longer be needed for vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK from February. Reservations from Brits travelling to the Costa del Sol have increased particularly notably.

Companies such as the travel and tourism company TUI Group and the airline EasyJet have also confirmed a jump in activity.

Heathrow has also said that the airport will need to employ around 20,000 people for the summer, and any staff shortages may be a “constraint” on sticking to schedules.

British Airways is reportedly getting in touch with former employees who were among 10,000 to lose their jobs when the pandemic struck in 2020.

Crew members could earn up to £28,000 a year. Although the travel industry was extremely hard-hit by the pandemic, the situation looks promising and companies hope to reach pre-pandemic levels this year.

