Breaking: Seven critical in hospital after suspected poisoning at hotel

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Breaking: Seven critical in hospital after suspected poisoning at hotel

Breaking: Seven critical in hospital after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel.

The shocking incident happened at a Hampton Inn hotel in Marysville in the United States. On Saturday night reportedly seven people were rushed to the hospital due to the suspected poisoning incident.

The people are said to be in critical condition after the hazardous materials incident. The dangerous materials were reportedly near the Inn’s pool.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Reportedly the youngest person to be affected by the potentially deadly gas was only two years old. The young girl was reportedly found unconscious in the pool. Multiple people began to fall seriously ill afterwards.

The emergency services received numerous calls saying that people had burning sensations in their throats and were feeling dizzy.

The Marysville Fire and Police Departments rushed to the scene of the incident and the hotel was evacuated.


According to Chief Brooks, the patients were alive when they were transported to the hospital. At the moment though no further details are known regarding their medical conditions.

Chief Brooks explained that an investigation was taking place to discover whether it was a carbon monoxide leak.

Journalist Mike McCarthy took to Twitter and said: “At least 16 people have received medical care. 7 people are in critical condition. 2 people were treated at the scene. Others are in stable condition or were walk-in patients at Memorial Hospital.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here