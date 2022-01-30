Breaking: Seven critical in hospital after suspected poisoning at hotel

Breaking: Seven critical in hospital after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel.

The shocking incident happened at a Hampton Inn hotel in Marysville in the United States. On Saturday night reportedly seven people were rushed to the hospital due to the suspected poisoning incident.

The people are said to be in critical condition after the hazardous materials incident. The dangerous materials were reportedly near the Inn’s pool.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Reportedly the youngest person to be affected by the potentially deadly gas was only two years old. The young girl was reportedly found unconscious in the pool. Multiple people began to fall seriously ill afterwards.

The emergency services received numerous calls saying that people had burning sensations in their throats and were feeling dizzy.

The Marysville Fire and Police Departments rushed to the scene of the incident and the hotel was evacuated.

According to Chief Brooks, the patients were alive when they were transported to the hospital. At the moment though no further details are known regarding their medical conditions.

Chief Brooks explained that an investigation was taking place to discover whether it was a carbon monoxide leak.

Journalist Mike McCarthy took to Twitter and said: “At least 16 people have received medical care. 7 people are in critical condition. 2 people were treated at the scene. Others are in stable condition or were walk-in patients at Memorial Hospital.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.