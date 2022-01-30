AutoStore claims legal win in ‘robot wars’ with Ocado

When Ocado was set up it provided a new standard in warehousing with its automated facility picking customer’s orders, but rival Autostore claims a legal win will see it lose the so called “robots wars”.

Ocado has been embroiled in legal cases ever since it started with arguments over who owns the technology and software used by the company, the latest battle being the last one in a long running saga.

Norwegian company Autostore issued a statement saying “The Munich District Court yesterday stayed proceedings brought by Ocado for orders blocking the sale of AutoStore’s B1 robot in Germany, noting that Ocado’s utility model IP rights in the action were likely to be invalid.”

In a blow for Ocado, the comapny said: “The court’s view was that Ocado were trying to claim technology they had not invented.”

Ocado, responded saying the Norwegian company had given a partial and misleading account of the proceedings, describing the Munich court’s action as merely “procedural”.

“The infringement action against AutoStore continues but must await confirmation of the validity of Ocado’s Utility Model right, which will be considered by a different court as is standard in Germany,” it said.

The Munich court told Reuters that while it shared AutoStore’s concerns, the Norwegian firm had not accurately portrayed the court’s views.

Specifically, it said that Autostore’s statement that “The court’s view was that Ocado were trying to claim technology they had not invented” was not correct.

The two companies have been locked in a series of highly technical legal battles for years over intellectual property rights around various aspects of the technology behind robots used to fulfil online orders in retail warehouses.

The US threw out an AutoStore claim last month, with a separate action currently before London’s High Court.

Clearly the claimed legal win in the ‘robot wars’ is not the end of the story, with more legal battles to follow.

