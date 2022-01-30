Andalucian drugs boat ring smashed by the Guardia Civil.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have smashed an Andalucian drugs ring that used high-speed boats to smuggle drugs onto the Andalusian coast. The operation was called ‘Rey Sol.’ The gang had been using both high-speed and recreational boats to bring in quantities of hashish.

As part of the operation, officers arrested 27 people and seized nine boats. Eight of the boats were high-speed boats and one was a recreational boat, according to the Guardia Civil.

Numerous vehicles were also seized that had been used for criminal activities by the drugs gang. A variety of vehicles were seized including tractors, trailers, a crane, off-road vehicles, cars and vans.

The investigation was launched by the Guardia Civil in January 2021 after a high-speed boat was discovered hidden in an industrial warehouse in Sevilla’s La Luisiana.

Officers from the Guardia Civil discovered that various locations were being used to hide and prepare the high-speed boats. The boats were used to fetch hashish from Morocco and bring it back to Andalucia.

Officers discovered that the organisation had been buying high-speed boats manufactured abroad. The boats were then transported by lorry to Spain. The boats normally had three large engines and were 12 metres long. This meant that they could carry heavy loads at very high speeds.

Officers investigated over the space of a year and carried out multiple searches in Cordoba and Malaga.

