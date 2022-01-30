Almeria police search for man spotted driving around with pony tied to car

The Almeria police are searching for a man who was spotting driving around with a pony tied to his car, forcing it to move fast enough to keep up with the vehicle.

The Guardia Civil and the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) have opened an investigation on Saturday, January 29, to identify and track down an individual who was spotted driving around Almeria with a pony tied to his vehicle.

The Guardia Civil reported the incident in a statement given to the press, explaining that on Friday evening, the security alert service AlertCops was sent a video that clearly showed the situation. They stated that they were working on identifying the individual and analysing the animal’s condition.

“This only happens in Almeria, ladies and gentlemen. He should have been the one running and the pony should have been sitting,” said the person who was recording the video.

The clip shows a blue car with a pony tied to one of the front doors, in a video that lasts around 10 seconds.

The animal can be seen trying to keep up with the vehicle as the car travels around a roundabout.

