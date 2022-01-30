Adele pulls out of the Brits

Just days after cancelling her Vegas shows, Adele has pulled out of the Brits



Just days after cancelling her shows in Las Vegas, the Sun on Sunday has revealed that British pop star Adele has sensationally pulled out of this year’s Brit Awards. The 33-year-old singer was believed to have agreed to perform live at the O2 Arena in London on February 8.

After Adele dramatically pulled her US shows, an official announcement by the organisers of the Brits was put on ice. Now the concert’s bosses have a task on their hands to try and make alternative arrangements to the evening’s proceedings.

“Adele was confirmed to perform on the night, but has now pulled out – which has been a massive blow for the organisers. They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by videolink. It’s a massive headache, but they want her involved in any way she will agree”, a source said yesterday, Friday 28.

“They also now have to find someone to accept her awards — should she win. And several big names have already said no”, they continued.

Adding, “Names already mentioned include Sam Smith, and even Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa – who are both up against Adele for awards – but they are all looking unlikely. They have also made an approach to Stormzy, in the hope that they can persuade him”.

If she had performed in February, it would have been Adele’s first Brits for five years. “It seems there were concerns of another backlash if she’d performed on the Brits so soon after calling off her Vegas shows last-minute”, the source told Sun on Sunday.

“That decision has understandably caused a great deal of disappointment, and, in the wake of that, Adele and her team decided to call off her Brits performance”.

