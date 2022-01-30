A cold and cloudy day’s fishing for Carp-R-Us members

CARP-R-US continued their winter-spring series at the El Bosquet fishing complex in El Hondo.

“Although cold and cloudy, the high winds of the previous two days had dropped, making conditions a little more comfortable,” club secretary Steve Fell said.

“The match was a remarkably close affair, with just 610 grammes covering the first five places. Sad to report, there were also three dry nets,” he added.

The winner was Steve Fell on Peg Four who finished with 5.66 kilos with Terry Screen (5.48 kilos) in second place, while Jeremy Fardoe (5.18 kilos) was fourth, just pipping Nick Bastock (5.12 kilos).

For more information about the club, visit their Home of Carp-R-Us, Costa Blanca website.