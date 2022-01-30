A cold and cloudy day’s fishing for Carp-R-Us members

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A cold and cloudy day's fishing for Carp-R-Us members
EL BOSQUET: Venue for the latest Carp-R-Us winter-spring match Photo credit: El Bosquet

CARP-R-US continued their winter-spring series at the El Bosquet fishing complex in El Hondo.

“Although cold and cloudy, the high winds of the previous two days had dropped, making conditions a little more comfortable,” club secretary Steve Fell said.

“The match was a remarkably close affair, with just 610 grammes covering the first five places. Sad to report, there were also three dry nets,” he added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The winner was Steve Fell on Peg Four who finished with 5.66 kilos with Terry Screen (5.48 kilos) in second place, while Jeremy Fardoe (5.18 kilos) was fourth, just pipping Nick Bastock (5.12 kilos).

For more information about the club, visit their Home of Carp-R-Us, Costa Blanca website.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here