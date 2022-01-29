Upside down house becomes a tourist attraction

A house built upside down in Colombia has become a huge tourist attraction



Fritz Schall, an Austrian man who now lives with his family in Colombia, South America, decided he would build a house. Not just any house, he built one that was upside down!

Located in the town of Guatavita, ‘Casa-Loca’ is not far from the country’s capital, Bogota, his unique design has turned into a massive tourist attraction, and captured the imagination of those who visit. Inside the home, in the upside-down world, you can walk on the ceilings instead of the floor, and the furniture is underneath you.

“Everyone looked at me like I was mad, they didn’t believe what I was saying”, said Schall about his home. “I said ‘I’m going to make an upside-down house,’ and they told me, ‘Ok sir, sure, go for it.'”

In 2015, during a visit to his native Austria, Schall and his family saw a house with a similar design, which gave him the inspiration to build his own version. It took him some time due to the pandemic and the restrictions that were in place. He eventually completed it early this January.

“The pandemic slowed us down a bit, but it’s done now and we inaugurated it three weeks ago”, Schall commented happily, with his home turning into something that everybody, after their lockdowns, seems to want to experience, enjoying some much-needed light relief, as reported by geo.tv.

