Third vaccine is more effective against “stealth omicron” than original omicron

A study has revealed that the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 is more effective against the new “stealth omicron” than original omicron.

The third dose of the vaccine against coronavirus has increased effectiveness against the new subvariant of coronavirus, “stealth omicron”, according to an analysis performed by the UK Health Security Agency.

In Europe, cases of the new mutation of omicron are beginning to multiply, and several cases have already been detected in Spain. On January 3, it was first detected in the United Kingdom, where its evolution has been closely monitored since then.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The third vaccine has turned out to be more effective against the new subvariant, with 70% effectiveness, in comparison with the 63% effectiveness that it provides against the original omicron from South Africa. Therefore, it increases effectiveness by 7%.

However, the study concludes that the vaccines against coronavirus provide greater protection against the delta variant than against any of the types of omicron, although in all cases they are still able to prevent large numbers of hospitalisations or serious symptoms.

Despite experts’ recommendations, not everyone is keen to get the third dose of the vaccine. Some are reluctant due to ever-changing official advice and prefer to “wait and see what happens”. Over-18s are now able to receive the third dose in Andalucia.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.