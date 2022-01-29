Sergio Mattarella re-elected as President of Italy

By
Chris King
-
0
Sergio Mattarella re-elected as President of Italy
Sergio Mattarella re-elected as President of Italy. image: twitter

Italy has re-elected 80-year-old Sergio Mattarella as President

Sergio Mattarella, the 80-year-old President of Italy, has agreed today, Saturday, January 29, after six days of often tense voting in Rome, to serve for a second term. This decision comes after Mr Draghi’s wide-ranging coalition government failed to agree on an alternative candidate for the office, after the eighth round of voting.

The outgoing head of state had said, “I had other plans but, if necessary, I am available”, and became the second president in history with the highest number of votes. He achieved 759 votes in favour, far exceeding the required minimum threshold of 505.

It is believed that Prime Minister Mario Draghi played an integral role in convincing Mattarella, with local media reporting that Draghi had told him it was best for the stability of the country if he was to stay.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Mariastella Gelmini, Italy’s Minister for Regional Affairs officially announced Mr Mattarella’s decision. The minister hailed the former Constitutional Court judge’s “sense of responsibility, and his attachment to the country and its institutions”.

So many rounds of voting failed to achieve a result, and this appears to reveal deep divisions inside Mario Draghi’s coalition government. After many lawmakers abstained from voting, and candidates put forward by the governing parties failed to gather enough support, Mr Mattarella finally emerged as the compromise candidate.

The vote for the President of Italy is shrouded in secrecy. It comprises an electoral college of 1,009 senators, MPs, and some regional delegates. Once a candidate receives two-thirds of the votes, they are declared the winner.


Already aged 80, it would seem doubtful that Mattarella would want to see out the full seven years of his term. There has already been speculation by some that he could eventually step aside after the 2023 Italian elections, and let Draghi take his place as President.

While the role as President of Italy is mostly a ceremonial role, in times of political crisis it takes on a more powerful position. It carries the power to dissolve parliament, choose new prime ministers, and deny mandates to weak coalitions, as reported by bbc.com.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here