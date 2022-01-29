Royal Rumble 2022: Predictions from Spain.

ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 – As a fan of Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage back in the late 80s and early 90s, this Brit living in Spain has not kept up to date with the current product – meaning to any die-hard WWE fan these predictions may be way off the mark – but here goes.

So, it’s that time of year again, when pro-wrestling fans gather to see their favourite WWE superstars attempt to throw each other over the top rope and triumph as the last man standing – all for the chance to headline WrestleMania – the biggest wrestling event of the year.

With Hogan unlikely to be involved and Savage no longer with us, aside from maybe a return from The Rock aka Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson or Suicide Squad actor John Cena; ex-UFC champ Brock Lesnar, former Bellator fighter Bobby Lashley and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville are the only names I know. So this might be interesting!

As of writing, the participants of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match are:

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, Otis, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs and Ricochet.

There are five wrestlers yet to be confirmed, which means they are likely to show up in the brawl at some point.

For people who don’t know the rules, the Royal Rumble match is a 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal where it’s every man/woman for themselves. The objective is to throw your opponent over the top rope and if both feet touch the floor, they’re eliminated from the match. The event starts with two competitors in the ring and then a new person enters every minute afterwards. There can be as many people in the ring at any one time.

Predictions

Here, I will try to predict the eliminations from the last person thrown out to the eventual winner, whilst guessing who the surprise eight participants will be.

First elimination – Johnny Knoxville

29 – Rick Boogs

28 – Happy Baron Corbin

27 – Sami Zayn

26 – Chad Gable

25 – Austin Theory

24 – Damian Priest

23 – Dominik Mysterio

22 – Angelo Dawkins

21 – Robert Roode

20 – Otis

19 – Madcap Moss

18 – Dolph Ziggler

17 – Montez Ford

16 – Shinsuke Nakamura

15 – Ricochet

14 – Omos

13 – Kofi Kingston

12 – Shane McMahon

11 – Sheamus

10 – Bron Breakker

9 – Riddle

8 – Chris Jericho

7 – Kevin Owens

6 – Kurt Angle

5 – Rey Mysterio

4 – Randy Orton

3 – Big E

2 – AJ Styles

Winner – Brock Lesnar

This year’s event marks the 35th annual Royal Rumble professional wrestling live event produced by WWE and starts at 2 am (Central European Time) on Sunday, January 30 from The Dome at America’s Centre in St. Louis, Missouri.

Also on the card is the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match starring top names such as Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka and Lita. Rumoured surprise entrant and former UFC champion Rondy Rousey is my prediction to win this one.

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

My prediction is Bobby Lashley will win.

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

My prediction is Roman Reigns will come out victorious in this one.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

I think Becky Lynch retains her title here.

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

The Hall of Famers will almost certainly walk out winners in this bout.

Let me know what you think of these predictions and I hope you enjoy the exciting grappling action.

