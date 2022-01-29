Outrage as Shetland pony is tied to a moving car in Huercal-Overa

A TEN-SECOND video went viral after showing a Shetland pony hitched to a moving car in Huercal-Overa.

Taken on January 27, by January 29 the Guardia Civil had succeeded in identifying the owner thanks to photos and information uploaded to the Alertcops app.

To the indignation of those who saw it – including viewers of state broadcaster TVE’s Mejor Contigo programme – this showed how the pony struggled to keep pace with the car as the vehicle negotiated a traffic roundabout.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Guardia Civil sources revealed later that the pony was in good health and had not been injured during the time it was tied to the vehicle.

“The animal escaped from its corral and the owner had hitched it his car for the 200-metre journey.”

The Guardia Civil are now investigating the incident and will remit their findings to the appropriate authority, the same sources said.