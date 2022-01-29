Outrage as Shetland pony is tied to a moving car in Huercal-Overa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Outrage as Shetland pony tied to a car in Huercal-Overa
VIRAL VIDEO: Shetland pony had to trot beside owner’s car Photo credit: TVE

A TEN-SECOND video went viral after showing a Shetland pony hitched to a moving car in Huercal-Overa.

Taken on January 27, by January 29 the Guardia Civil had succeeded in identifying the owner thanks to photos and information uploaded to the Alertcops app.

To the indignation of those who saw it – including viewers of state broadcaster TVE’s  Mejor Contigo programme – this showed how the pony struggled to keep pace with the car as the vehicle negotiated a traffic roundabout.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Guardia Civil sources revealed later that the pony was in good health and had not been injured during the time it was tied to the vehicle.

“The animal escaped from its corral and the owner had hitched it his car for the 200-metre journey.”

The Guardia Civil are now investigating the incident and will remit their findings to the appropriate authority, the same sources said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here