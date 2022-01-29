National Lottery prize-winning ticket of €600,000 sold in Granada and Sevilla

Two lucky National Lottery winners in Granada and Sevilla are €600,000 richer

The first prize of the National Lottery draw held this Saturday, January 29 had the lucky number of 30,274. The prize money is €600,000 euros for the series, and in Andalucia province, winning tickets have been sold in the Sevillian town of Dos Hermanas, and in the Granada municipality of Calahonda.

This means that when they check their numbers, two Andalucians are going to be very happy this evening as Lady Luck brought them this wonderful prize.

According to information from Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, and collected by Europa Press, the first prize has been sold in two receiving offices. One is in Dos Hermanas, on No6, Calle Las Portadas, and the other one is on Calle Tajo, in the Vistazul Building. In Calahonda, it has been sold at the receiving office on Calle Batalla de Otumba.

Tickets for this first prize have also been sold in the Asturian city of Gijon, Barcelona, ​​ Castellon de la Plana in Burriana, Ares in La Coruña, Casasimarro in Cuenca, and in the Madrid town of Leon.

The second prize of €120,000, corresponding to the number 43,380, was sold in Madrid. The winning numbers are 4, 0, and 6, as reported by granadadigital.es.

