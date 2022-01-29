Multipurpose Centre for Vera ready for use after the summer

VERA town hall awarded a €920,983 contract for a new two-storey Multipurpose Centre in the El Hacho district.

The building should be ready after the summer and the cost will be covered by the town hall’s Budget surplus, explained Infrastructures councillor Alfonso Garcia.

The first floor with its exterior terrace and views of the Cerro del Espiritu Santo will be set aside for public use, Garcia said, with a municipal store on the ground floor.

“This centre has been much-requested for some time by residents and will be located in an area that deserves first-class services, as does the rest of the municipality,” he added.

“It has been conceived with the purpose of hosting all kinds of occasions, exhibitions, cultural events, concerts, film shows and workshops.”