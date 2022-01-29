Medgaz’s Almeria gas terminal could hold the key to gas shortages

MEDGAZ PIPELINE: A pipelaying ship arrives in Almeria as construction starts Photo credit: Medgaz

THE key to maintaining gas supplies for an increasingly nervous Europe in the grip of winter could lie in Almeria.

As the US and Russia square up to each other, fears grow that Putin could decide to cut off Gazprom supplies to Europe.

Germany receives half of its gas from Russia while Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark rely on Gazprom for up to 90 per cent of their supply.

Spain’s nine million gas consumers are in a better position as Russia supplies only 10 per cent of the country’s needs.

A quarter of Spain’s requirements are covered by Algerian gas which is delivered straight to Almeria City’s door at Playa Perdigal via the Medgaz pipeline that has been in operation since 2011.

The current situation could even breathe new life into the currently stalled Midcat project linking Cataluña with France, informed sources hinted.


Reacting last summer to the closure of the Magreb pipeline that ends in Tarifa (Cadiz) following the bitter political dispute between Algeria and Morocco, Medgaz decided to up its supply to an annual 10 billion cubic metres.

The decision was taken by Medgaz’s majority shareholders, Algerian Sonatrach and Spain’s Naturgy company, bearing in mind the increased demand.

According to Pedro Miro, president of the Spanish Gas Association (Sedigas), Spain could, if necessary, supply up to 20 per cent of Europe’s gas that is at present supplied by Russia.


