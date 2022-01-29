Man attacks sleeping sister-in-law with scissors after mistaking her for his wife

On Wednesday, February 2, the Provincial Court of La Coruña will judge a man accused of attacking his sleeping sister-in-law with scissors after mistaking her for his wife.

The incident took place in the early hours of January 9, when the accused went to the home he shared with his wife, whom he had asked to leave on January 4, thinking that she would be there.

However, his wife was staying at a relative’s house precisely because she was afraid of what her husband might do after the recent separation. For this reason, she asked her sister to stay at the house for a few days to take care of their mother, who also lived there.

The Public Ministry states that the man, who was unaware that the woman’s sister had been asked to stay at the house, went into his wife’s bedroom carrying some scissors that he had taken from the kitchen, and pressed them against the back of his sister-in-law’s neck.

Fortunately, he did not make an incision with the scissors as they were not very sharp. When he held the scissors against her neck, he threatened to kill her and covered her nose and mouth until she began to feel faint.

When the woman realised she was being attacked, a struggle began in which she was able to bite his right hand and put a finger in his eye, to which he responded by punching her. When she managed to calm him down, he left the building and was arrested several hours later at a house that belonged to his parents.

That same night, in a preventative check, the National Police of Ribeira seized a large dagger that was hidden in his vehicle.

According to the public prosecutor, over the last few months of the marital relationship, which lasted ten years, the accused threatened to kill his wife on various occasions and in different ways. “Drawing guns, playing songs about death and bad women, telling her that he would become a widower and have their daughter all for himself,” they said.

The accused could face up to 15 years and nine months in prison.

