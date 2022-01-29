Legendary American football quarterback Tom Brady to retire

Tom Brady, the legendary American football quarterback will retire from the NFL

According to ESPN sources, the legendary NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, is set to retire from the game after a career spanning 22 glittering years. Widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady is now 44 years of age, and in 2021 led his new team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to victory in the Super Bowl.

It marked his seventh Super Bowl win, something no other player in NFL history has achieved. On January 23, the Bucs lost to the Los Angeles Rams, after he had taken them to the divisional round game.

After being drafted to the NFL in 2000, Brady played for New England Patriots for 20 seasons. In this period, he amassed six Super Bowl wins, and set so many all-time records. He holds the record of 624 touchdown passes, as well as 84,250 passing yards.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He has recorded 243 regular-season wins, played in 316 games, and has never had a losing season. Brady is also the only NFL player to win a Super Bowl in three different decades.

Speaking via text messaging with Adam Schefter of ESPN, Don Yee, Brady’s agent, was quick to point out that “Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy”, although he did add that a decision about his future could come “soon”.

His teammates at the Bucs do not seem to be surprised by the news, with many believing that their quarterback had retirement on his mind. The ESPN source had said, ‘Many who know him believed he desired a decision made without much drama leading up to it’, and that he had reportedly said he had no desire to play a ‘farewell season’.

Brady’s company had posted a message on Twitter today, Saturday, January 29, in which they hinted at his retiring. This tweet was later deleted, and then an anonymous source claimed to AP that Brady had called Jason Licht, the general manager of the Buccaneers to tell him he had not made any decision, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.