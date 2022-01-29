Kate Garraway told off as guest says “I’m not going to let you get away with that”

An embarrassing mistake saw Kate Garraway told off by an eminent lawyer on the breakfast show Good Morning Britain. Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has been applauded by viewers for holding the host to account when Garraway gave up on trying to pronounce her name while introducing her.

Dr Shola was on the ITV morning show to talk about cancel culture, but things got off to a shaky start when Kate asked the lawyer and activist to say her own surname when she tried – and failed – to pronounce it.

After Kate attempted to say Dr Shola’s full name, the presenter said: “Let me do that again.” She then appeared to give up completely, saying: “Dr Shola – you say your surname, ’cause I’m useless this morning.”

But Dr Shola asked Kate to try again, telling her: “Ok so read it phonetically. I’m not going to let you get away with that. Read it phonetically, pronounce it as you see it.”

Kate then successfully read her guest’s surname, prompting, Dr Shola to give her a round of applause.

Oddly, the GMB co-host insisted that she also stumbles over the name ‘Smith’, adding: “So you know, it’s nothing to do with anything else. I just struggle to get my words out most mornings.”

The scene that saw Kate Garraway told off drew criticism for the presenter but praise for Dr Shola’s gentle but firm handling of the issue. Twitter user @ElleKay001 wrote: Oh Kate! You’re a professional journalist. It’s fundamental that you learn to pronounce the names of your guests. This eminent lawyer is a regular guest and to use Smith as an example that you mispronounce? That is a terrible example.”

@ebzmich posted “I’m glad she (Dr Shola) did that and stood her ground – you better try and pronounce her name sis!”

The interview with Dr Shola and comedian Leo Kearse became extremely heated when the comic said Boris Johnson’s comparison of Muslim women who wear burkas to letterboxes was “not an expression of hate”.

“It’s just a visual gag because they look a bit like letterboxes,” he said. “It’s not a hateful thing. The only hate I can see is from the people doing the cancelling.”

Horrified by Leo’s remarks, Dr Shola told him: “This is unacceptable. This is utterly unacceptable.

“Your words are utterly reprehensible, that you have the audacity to come on national TV and reinforce the ugly words said by Laurence Fox, the ugly words said by Boris Johnson, acting like the lives of those Muslim women are less important than a privileged man who was given the keys to the kingdom.”

