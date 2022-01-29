January transfer window: Signings every Premier League club needs to make before January 31.

JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW – With just days to go before the deadline, Euro Weekly News looks at signings every Premier League club needs to make before January 31.

Arsenal

Main January ins:

Main January outs: Sead Kolasinac – Marseille, free; Calum Chambers – Aston Villa, undisclosed; Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Roma, loan; Pablo Mari – Udinese, loan

What they need: Striker, midfielder

Main rumours: Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, Arthur Melo from Juventus, Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton, Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, Jonathan David from Lille

Summary: Arsenal have been linked with several midfielders so far in the January transfer window and were linked with Juve’s Arthur Melo early on, however, that deal hasn’t materialised yet – despite manager Mikel Arteta promising to sign ‘world-class’ players this January.

The Gunners, after their goalless draw against Burnley on January 23, have also failed to score in four consecutive games for the first time since December 2005.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to depart as well as Eddie Nketiah, leaving the side without many striking options. Want-away Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele could well slot into the side but he comes with his own baggage – injuries and drama – that may prove a headache for Arteta.

Aston Villa

Main January ins: Philippe Coutinho – Barcelona, loan; Calum Chambers – Arsenal, undisclosed; Lucas Digne – Everton, £25m; Kerr Smith – Dundee United, £2m; Robin Olsen – Roma, loan

Main January outs: Anwar El Ghazi – Everton, loan; Keinan Davis – Nottingham Forest, loan; Wesley – Internacional, loan; Aaron Ramsey – Cheltenham, loan

What they need: Midfielder

Main rumours: Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus

Summary: Steven Gerrard has done some great business in the January transfer window so far with the acquisitions of Coutinho and Digne, but is still looking to add to his squad.

Defensive midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who is valued at around £16m and has started in 12 of Juventus’ 22 Serie A matches this season, could provide a good balance to the attack-minded Coutinho.

Brentford

Main January ins: Jonas Lossl – FC Midtjylland, loan

Main January outs: Jan Zamburek – Viborg FF, undisclosed; Nathan Shepperd – Dundalk, undisclosed; Joel Valencia – Alcorcon, loan; Patrik Gunnarsson – Viking, undisclosed

What they need: Midfielder, wing-back/winger

Main rumours: Christian Eriksen (unattached), Aaron Hickey from Bologna, Mhkaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, Keane Lewis Potter from Hull City, Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest

Summary: Christian Eriksen looks like he will make a sensational return to the Premier League with Brentford looking to sign the former Tottenham midfielder – although they may face some competition from Newcastle and Leicester.

Brentford are believed to have offered the former Inter Milan player a short-term deal after the 29-year-old. Eriksen agreed to terminate his contract with the Italian club in mid-December due to the ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) he had fitted following his cardiac arrest for Denmark, which prevented him from playing in Serie A.

The Bees are thought to be interested in highly-rated Scottish defender Aaron Hickey, who currently plays for Bologna, according to Sky Sports News.

Brighton

Main January ins: Kacper Kozlowski – Pogon Szczecin, £8m

Main January outs: Aaron Connolly – Middlesbrough, loan; Jurgen Locadia – VfL Bochum, undisclosed

What they need: Forward

Main rumours: Julio Enciso from Libertad Club

Summary: Graham Potter has done wonders with the squad he has and no big transfers are expected. However, they could bring in another player for the future with 18-year-old Paraguayan attacker Julio Enciso, who would cost just under £6m, linked with a move to the Seagulls.

Burnley

Main January ins:

Main January outs: Chris Wood – Newcastle, £25m

What they need: Striker, midfield

Main rumours: Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg, Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb

Summary: After losing Chris Wood, their record goalscorer in the Premier League, to Newcastle, under-pressure manager Sean Dyche is eyeing up some attacking options with 29-year-old Wout Weghorst apparently top of the list.

Weghorst has scored 59 in 118 appearances since joining the German club in 2018 and would cost Burnley £12 million to seal the deal.

Chelsea

Main January ins:

Main January outs:

What they need: Defender, striker

Main rumours: Borna Sosa from Stuttgart

Summary: The Stamford Bridge club are set to face a mass exodus of defenders in the summer with captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger all rumoured to be heading out the exit door this summer.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is now likely to begin the recruitment process early with 24-year-old Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa, believed to be valued in the region of £25m, being lined up.

The well-publicised Romelu Lukaku drama might also mean that the London club could be in the market for a new striker, although any potential signing will most likely happen in the summer.

Crystal Palace

Main January ins:

Main January outs:

What they need: Striker, midfielder

Main rumours: Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, Donny van de Beek from Manchester United

Summary: Patrick Vieira is in no rush to sign any players in this transfer window after strengthening the Palace squad in the summer. However, they have continued to pursue Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, although the Gunners have apparently rejected their approach for the 22-year-old.

Donny van de Beek has also been mentioned as a potential signing. The Dutchman has struggled since his move to Old Trafford but may see Crystal Palace as a step-down.

Everton

Main January ins: Nathan Patterson – Rangers, £16m; Vitaliy Mykolenko – Dynamo Kyiv, undisclosed; Anwar El Ghazi – Aston Villa, loan

Main January outs: Lucas Digne – Aston Villa, £25m

What they need: Midfielder, defender

Main rumours: Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, Kenedy from Chelsea, Ross Barkley from Chelsea

Summary: Following the sacking of Rafa Benetiz earlier this month, the Toffees have been more concerned with appointing a new manager than signing new players. However, they have added to their squad with the notable signings of Patterson and El Ghazi.

But news linking ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard with the vacant job at Goodison Park has sparked rumours that the former England international will bring in some of his old Stamford Bridge players.

Subsequently, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kenedy and Ross Barkley are now all linked with a move to Everton.

Leeds United

Main January ins: Mateo Joseph Fernandez – RCD Espanyol, undisclosed

Main January outs:

What they need: Striker

Main rumours: Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal

Summary: It is no secret that Leeds have been struggling for goals and have desperately missed Patrick Bamford, who has missed most of the season through injury.

In fact, despite only making six Premier League appearances this season, Bamford is the side’s third-highest domestic goalscorer (two) behind Raphinha (eight) and Jack Harrison (four).

As a result, Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move from Arsenal, which would hopefully help ease their goal worries.

However, the main cause for concern for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is trying to keep hold of want-away star Raphinha. The 25-year-old Brazilian international has been linked with a move to Liverpool and LaLiga side Barcelona.

Leicester City

Main January ins:

Main January outs: Filip Benkovic – released

What they need: Defender

Main rumours: Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, Seko Fofana from RC Lens, Daniel Quick from Crystal Palace, Jesse Lingard from Manchester United

Summary: Brendan Rodgers’ side are said to be looking for a defender after conceding 37 Premier League goals this season – only Brentford (38), Leeds, Watford (both 40), Newcastle (43) and Norwich (45) have conceded more goals.

Rodgers is said to be an admirer of Palace’s 19-year-old centre-back Daniel Quick but faces tough competition from Borussia Dortmund, PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Southampton for his signature.

18-year-old Aberdeen starlet Calvin Ramsay is also another option being touted with a move to the Foxes, who are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in the Aberdeen defender.

Liverpool

Main January ins:

Main January outs:

What they need: Midfielder

Main rumours: Luis Diaz from Porto

Summary: Liverpool look set to sign Luis Diaz from under the noses of Tottenham as Jurgen Klopp was forced to accelerate transfer talks due to the interest from Spurs and Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports News, the Colombian international looked likely to move to the Anfield club in the summer but now the 25-year-old, who has scored 16 goals this season, could well join the Anfield club before the January 31 deadline.

Manchester City

Main January ins:

Main January outs: Ferran Torres – Barcelona, £54.7m; Patrick Roberts – Sunderland, free

What they need: Striker

Main rumours: Julian Alvarez from River Plate

Summary: Despite losing Ferran Torres to Barcelona, City boss Pep Guardiola has stressed that he has no need to make any signings in January. However, 21-year-old Argentine international Julian Alvarez, who has 61 goal involvements in 96 appearances for River Plate, could make the switch to the Etihad. According to Sky Sports News, he has a release clause of around £15m-£17m.

Manchester United

Main January ins:

Main January outs: Axel Tuanzebe – Napoli, loan; Anthony Martial – Sevilla, loan; Amad Diallo – Rangers, loan

What they need: Midfielder

Main rumours: Boubacar Kamara from Marseille, Ruben Neves from Wolves

Summary: After Anthony Martial’s switch to Sevilla was confirmed, Manchester United have apparently lined up Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara and Wolves’ Ruben Neves as two potential replacements.

Kamara is in the last six months of his contract at Marseille and can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of France. Neves, who has scored 19 goals in 170 appearances for the Molineux club, could join the Manchester club but only if the club receives an “extraordinary” offer, club sources have said.

Newcastle United

Main January ins: Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid, £12m; Chris Wood – Burnley, £25m

Main January outs:

What they need: Striker, defender

Main rumours: Diego Carlos from Sevilla, Dan Burn from Brighton, Attila Szalai from Fenerbahce, Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen, Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon

Summary: With money to burn, Eddie Howe has been linked with numerous signings in this transfer window. However, 24-year-old Bruno Guimaraes is the closest to an additional signing this window, with the Brazilian said to be ready for a medical when he returns from his World Cup qualifier duties.

The on-again-off-again transfer of Sevilla’s Diego Carlos looks set to have finally come to an end with the LaLiga determined to keep the 28-year-old.

Norwich

Main January ins:

Main January outs:

What they need: Midfielder

Main rumours:

Summary: Relegation-threatened Norwich City have been not signed anyone during the transfer window and are not rumoured to be close to signing anyone.

Dean Smith would ideally like to reinforce his squad as he prepares to fight to stay in the Premier League, especially after midfielder Todd Cantwell has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs.

Sky Sports News has been told that Norwich would require a bid of £15m – £20m to consider selling the 23-year-old.

Southampton

Main January ins:

Main January outs: Sam McQueen, retired

What they need: Defender

Main rumours:

Summary: Despite not keeping a clean sheet since November, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s main business is believed to be in trying to secure the permanent signing (or extended loan deal) of Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, who has scored 7 goals in 19 appearances for the Saints.

Tottenham

Main January ins:

Main January outs: Dilan Markanday – Blackburn, undisclosed

What they need: Right wing-back, defender, forward

Main rumours: Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, Jesse Lingard from Manchester United

Summary: It looks like Spurs are set to miss out on two major signings, with Adama Traoré looking set to join Barcelona and Luis Diaz set to join Liverpool.

This news will do the club no favours if they want to keep current manager Antonio Conte, who is rumoured to be disillusioned at the lack of transfer activity at the club since his arrival.

Chairman Daniel Levy will need to open up the purse strings in order to keep the Italian manager and the club are believed to be hopeful of signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on a potential loan move, with a €16m (£13.3m) to buy.

Watford

Main January ins: Hassane Kamara – OGC Nice, undisclosed; Samir – Udinese, undisclosed; Edo Kayembe – Eupen, undisclosed; Samuel Kalu – Bordeaux, undisclosed

Main January outs:

What they need: Defender

Main rumours:

Summary: New manager Roy Hodgson is unlikely to sign anyone else in the transfer window after the club added their fourth signing Samuel Kalu from Bordeaux on January 26.

Hodgson has had an uphill battle to keep the Hornets in the league, but he does have a history of doing just that.

West Ham

Main January ins:

Main January outs:

What they need: Striker, defender

Main rumours: Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo, Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille, Jesse Lingard from Manchester United

Summary: The Hammers have been linked with a move for Brazil international Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo. The 25-year-old, who has scored five goals in 17 appearances for Brazil, could make the £25 million switch before the deadline when he returns from international duty.

Defender Duje Caleta-Car has been linked with a move from Marseille, however, the 25-year-old, who is valued at around €20m, will only be allowed to leave on a permanent deal with the London club said to be preferring a loan deal.

Jesse Lingard remains a transfer target for David Moyes’ side after enjoying a successful loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of last season.

Wolves

Main January ins: Hayao Kawabe – Grasshopper Club Zurich, undisclosed; Hwang-Hee Chan – RB Leipzig, £14m; Chiquinho – Estoril, £3m

Main January outs:

What they need: Striker, midfielder

Main rumours: Armando Broja from Chelsea, Riqui Puig from Barcelona

Summary: With the club looking likely to lose Adama Traore to Barcelona, Wolves are in the market for a new midfielder as well as a striker.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport – via Sport Witness – The Wanderers are ‘very interested’ in signing Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig on loan.

The report suggests manager Bruno Lage also enquired about taking the 22-year-old to Molineux on a temporary basis, with an option to buy, last summer.

The side, who are currently 8th in the Premier League, are also believed to be interested in 20-year-old Armando Broja, the Chelsea youngster who is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Southampton.

