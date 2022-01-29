Huercal-Overa carnival put on hold until late April

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall has postponed this year’s Carnival.

The celebrations have been moved from late February to April 22 and 23 owing to the current health situation, announced Culture councillor Belen Martinez.

“We hope to be able to enjoy the Carnival in April when everybody, young and old can take part in it, although this all depends on the evolution of the pandemic in our town,” she added.

The announcement came after a meeting with representatives from the Peñas associations participating in the Carnival events. All were in favour of the postponement, Martinez confirmed.

“The Carnival is a very popular fiesta in Huercal-Overa with a high level of participation,” Martinez said. “We want colour and happiness to return to our streets even if this has to be later than usual.”