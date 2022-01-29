‘Hands off our property!’ Topares residents tell diocese

THE diocese of Almeria continues to lay claim to the Social Centre-Bar in Topares (population 200).

The Church registered the property in 2014, thanks to the 1998 Ley Hipotecaria (Mortgage Law) which allowed the Church to register properties in a diocese’s name, requiring only the bishop or archbishop’s authorisation.

This was reversed by Mariana Rajoy’s government in 2015 but the Church registered 965 of its 35,000 properties in this way during the intervening 17 years.

Vicar-general Ignacio Lopez, maintained a tense two-hour conversation with Alfonso Serrano, from Topares’ Hermandad de Animas brotherhood who put forward the local population’s claim that the Social Centre-Bar is municipal property.

The Almeria diocese’s offer to cede the Social Centre-Bar for an agreed number of years was unacceptable, Serrano informed the vicar-general, while commenting to the Spanish media that it was now up to Topares’ residents “or a judge” to decide.