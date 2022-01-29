Half of hotel rooms in Malaga already booked for Valentine’s Day

More than half of the hotel rooms in Malaga have already been booked for the weekend of Valentine’s Day, a positive sign of economic recovery after the sixth wave of coronavirus.

The Association of Hotel Owners of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) has revealed that more than half of the hotel rooms available for the weekend closest to Valentine’s Day, February 11 and 12, have already been booked. This is an indication of economic recovery after the sixth wave of COVID-19, which kept international visits to a minimum over the Christmas period.

The last two weeks have been much more favourable for many hotels on the coast of Malaga. Since the UK government announced that vaccinated travellers arriving in the country would no longer need COVID tests from February 11, there has been a significant increase in reservations from British tourists on the Costa del Sol.

The president of Aehcos, José Luque, stated that the data regarding the numbers of reservations “brings us closer towards the long-awaited recovery with great optimism”.

“We expect the increase in the rate of recovery to get stronger from the second quarter of 2022, the precursor to the mid-season and high season. Both the data from the end of January and the predictions for February are moderately positive,” he added.

January has ended with an occupation of 42%, and it is predicted to be at 44% in February, although 30% of hotel beds are still not being offered. For Valentine’s Day, the reservations are at around 51%.

