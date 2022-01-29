Governor tells actress to ‘kiss his dog’s hiney!’

The bizarre stunt was performed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice in response to his critics and in particular the actress Bette Midler, who had said a dog’s rear end would make a better governor than him.

Mr Justice took his female bulldog into the Capitol buildings and at the end of his televised address on Friday, raised his dog’s backside for everyone to see at which point he said that people could “kiss her hiney.”

The actress and singer had been singled out by the 70-year-old Republican after she described the people of West Virginia as “poor, illiterate and strung out” in a tweet in December.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Midler had criticised the governor in a tweet that was criticising the state’s Democratic senator Joe Manchin for voting against President Joe Biden’s signature “Build Back Better” plan.

Mr Justice had not forgotten her choice of words when he said during his speech on Friday: “Absolutely too many people doubted us.

“They never believed in West Virginia… they told every bad joke in the world about us.”

He then picked up his bemused-looking English bulldog, named Babydog, and swung her backside towards the cameras as he said: “And so from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney!”

Mr Justice laughed as he received a round of applause.

In her reaction to the stunt, Midler later posted a chart on Twitter which claims West Virginia falls behind most other states in key areas such as health and education.

She wrote: “Here are the state rankings of all the areas and agencies for which the so-called ‘Governor’ of WVA, #JimJustice, is responsible. Judging from these rankings, I’d say his dog’s a** would make a better governor than him!”

Midler had earlier retweeted a post which showed Mr Justice holding Babydog’s rear in the air.

The post read: “Here we can see a dog’s a******. Right next to it is the butt of Jim Justice’s dog.”

American politics is emotive but stunts such as the one pulled by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on live TV, don’t happen perhaps injecting a little humour, although crude, into the debate.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.