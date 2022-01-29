Estepona man arrested for drug trafficking after a random police control

Officers of the National Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Estepona as allegedly responsible for the crimes of drug trafficking, vehicle theft, and possessing false documentation.

The arrest occurred last Monday 24, when plainclothes investigative officers attached to the Local Police Station of Estepona were involved in a surveillance operation against the sale of narcotic substances in the Malaga municipality.

During the control, the occupants of a vehicle stopped at random by the officers began to rebuke them. Due to the aggressiveness displayed, they were subsequently asked to identify themselves.

During this identification, it was found that one of the occupants was carrying a bag with ten hashish plates, and €1,125 in cash. The officers proceeded to arrest the 23-year-old man for a crime against public safety.

As they were about to check the identity of the companion, the driver of the vehicle fled at high speed. According to the Provincial Police Station in a statement, if the officers had not jumped out of the way, he would most likely have run them over.

Given the little collaboration shown by the detainee, inquiries were made with the Belgian police authorities for his complete identification. This resulted in their being given his registered address in Estepona.

On Tuesday 25, with prior authorisation from the judge in charge of the case, the investigators proceeded to search the man’s house. During this search, they seized 206 grams of the same substance that the detainee had been carrying in the vehicle when stopped, along with €72,000 in cash, hidden in a false compartment.

In addition, several false documents, and three high-end vehicles were confiscated, one of them found to have been reported stolen in France.

The detainee was charged with the crimes of drug trafficking, vehicle theft, and false documentation, and has been made available to the judicial authority. Meanwhile, efforts continue to identify the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

