Elon Musk offers student 5,000 dollars just to close Twitter account

The multimillionaire Elon Musk offered 5,000 dollars to a student from the University of Central Florida (UCF) if he closed his Twitter account dedicated to tracking the movements of Musk’s private jet, revealed a local newspaper on January 28.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old student in his first year at the UCF, said that he was surprised when the founder of Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX sent him a message with a strange request: that he delete his Twitter account due to security concerns. Musk offered 5,000 for the favour. However, in one of the messages exchanged, the teenager asked for 50,000 dollars to cover the cost of tuition, although Musk has not yet agreed to that.

Sweeney is the person behind the username @ElonJet, an account that reveals very specific data about the location of Musk’s private jet. The teenager explained that he created an algorithm to track the plane using data from companies that record flight data through a transponder. The bot is able to determine the estimated flight time, position, status, country and city of the plane, and can also create maps using such data.

The information provided by Sweeney on his Twitter account has attracted more than 100,000 followers.

