Drunk teenager takes McDonalds drive-thru literally

A drunk teenager has been banned from driving after he crashed into a McDonalds after misjudging the drive-thru in West Sussex.

Taylor Steel, from Ashington, was disqualified from driving for two years after the accident, which caused extensive damage to the fast food outlet near Horsham in November.

A Sussex police spokesperson said that: “The 19-year old had taken the term drive-through restaurant a bit too literally.”

The 19-year-old had nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his body when he collided with the restaurant in West Sussex on the A24 around 10pm.

The plumber, from Fairfield Way, was arrested and charged after failing a roadside breath test.

Steel admitted to police that he had been drinking beer at a pub before getting in his VW Golf, but added he didn’t know why he drove the car or where he intended to go.

He was also sentenced by Crawley Magistrates’ Court to a 12-month community order requiring him to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

Along with the driving ban, he was ordered to pay £85 towards costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

It remains to be seen whether McDonalds will also ban the teenager after he damaged their restaurant crashing into the store after trying to use the drive-thru.

