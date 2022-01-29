Doncaster: Two dead and one injured in triple knife attack

Police have opened up a murder investigation after finding two dead and one injured in a knife attack in the centre of the town.

Detectives said the incident happened in the early hours of this morning outside a licensed premises in Silver Street, Doncaster.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.30am this Saturday to reports that two men and a teenager had been stabbed following a fight in the town centre, outside a licensed premises in Silver Street.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene where they found the victims, a man aged 21 was pronounced dead at the scene. Two teenagers were transported to hospital with injuries, one a 17-year-old died later. The other 18-year-old is understood to still be in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers have arrested a 17-year-old this morning in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.

Doncaster District Commander, Temp Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers – they are there to help and support you.”

A police cordon is in place around the junction of Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street, and is likely to remain in place until tomorrow.

Police have asked the general public to go about their business as usual but to avoid the area if possible.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of 29 January. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

The continued saying if you saw the incident which left two dead and one injured then you can also call: “Completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”

