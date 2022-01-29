Desalination plant will guarantee Roquetas year-round water supply

THE Junta has authorised the €15.4 million investment that will be needed to supply Roquetas with desalinated water.

“This demonstrates the regional government’s commitment towards guaranteeing the water supply for a municipality with a population of 100,000 that increases to more than 200,000 in the summer,” Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat declared.

“This is a historic request that was ignored by the previous Junta but is about to become a reality thanks to Juanma Moreno’s government,” Amat said, drawing attention to its understanding in addressing Roquetas’ needs with its new water policies.