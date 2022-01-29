Cuevas del Almanzora asks its young people for ideas

CUEVAS COMPETITION: A chance to put forward ideas Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA town hall wants to involve its young people with the municipality’s social and cultural life.

It hopes to do so with the ¡Tengo una idea! (I’ve got an idea) competition, asking them to set out their ideas for sports, culture and leisure activities.

The competition, which is open to all young people who were born or are resident in Spain, has categories for the 14 to 20 age group (Modalidad I) and those aged between 21 and 30 (Modalidad II).  The winner in each category will win a €500 laptop.

To enter, send an email setting out an idea, or ideas to [email protected]  with  Concurso ¡Tengo una idea! indicating Modalidad I or Modalidad II, according to age, in the Subject box.

Closing date is February 28.


