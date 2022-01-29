Capitania Maritima, coping year-round with emergencies at sea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Capitania Maritima, coping year-round with emergencies at sea
OPERATIONS CENTRE: Jose Aranda Vasserot, director general of Capitania Maritima in Almeria Photo credit: Capitania Maritima Almeria

ALMERIA province’s maritime authority, Capitania Maritima, handled 243 emergencies last year.

On 124 occasions this involved rescuing boats that were drifting or immobilised by steering or engine failures.

Capitania, which is attached to the Ministry of Transport, also went to the aid of 68 precarious or overloaded vessels, revealed Jose Aranda Vasserot, the naval captain who has headed the maritime authority since 2017.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He is responsible for coordinating Marine Rescue service, on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is also responsible for maritime safety.

Captain Aranda also had to organise 11 evacuations from ship to shore during medical emergencies. Capitania also went to the aid of four vessels which had run ashore, three that had sprung leaks and eight further emergencies involving leisure craft.

The maritime authority also prevents– and fights – pollution, which led to detaining an oil tanker in Almeria port last June.  The ship, Captain Aranda explained, had illegally discharged oil when 174 nautical miles (approximately 322 kilometres) off La Palma in the Canary Islands.


Almeria’s Capitania Maritima coordinated the entire operation which also involved Salvamento Maritimo, the Spanish navy and Almeria’s Port authority.

The ship was eventually released, but only after paying a €600,000 fine, one of the highest yet imposed by Spain’s Merchant Navy administration.

 


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here