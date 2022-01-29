Benalmádena’s Laura Tomé receives prize for Spain’s best taekwondo ITF athlete alongside Olympian Adriana Cerezo

Laura Tomé, from Benalmádena, has been awarded the prize for Spain’s best taekwondo athlete, and the Olympian Adriana Cerezo was the runner-up.

Laura Tomé, from the martial arts school Doyang Center in Benalmádena has been awarded, alongside the Olympian sub-champion Adriana Cerezo, the prize for Spain’s best senior taekwondo athlete. This is a landmark event for Benalmádena, as not many athletes are awarded prizes as prestigious as the one received by Laura Tomé on January 28, which highlights the sporting talent that can be found in the town.

The athlete received her national prize from the hands of Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The spectacular auditorium of La Nucia, Alicante, was selected by the Royal Spanish Taekwondo Federation as the site for the prize-giving ceremony in which the athletes who had worked most to promote taekwondo over the 2020-21 season were awarded.

The awards are given every year, but they were suspended because no activities could be done during the season of the previous year due to the pandemic.

Her trainer, Maximiliano Montiel, who attended the prize-giving ceremony, said: “it is a great honour that the work of our athletes is recognised on a national level. It is a pleasure to work with these great athletes each day and see how their efforts get well-deserved results.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.