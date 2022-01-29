Almost 1,000 marijuana plants seized in raids in Sevilla province

By
Chris King
-
0
Almost 1,000 marijuana plants seized in raids in Sevilla province
Almost 1,000 marijuana plants seized in raids in Sevilla province. image: guardia civil

The Guardia Civil in Sevilla province seize almost 1,000 marijuana plants in two houses

Guardia Civil officers have dismantled two marijuana plantations in two houses in the Sevillian municipalities of Guillena and Aznalcollar. In a joint operation carried out by officers from the barracks of these two towns, the investigators detected two houses in which it was suspected that there could be cannabis crops being cultivated.

The exorbitant consumption of electricity that had been observed was a clear indicator. After requesting entry and search warrants from the courts, investigating officers indeed found two marijuana plantations. In the case of the Guillena house, there were 439 plants. Between both crops, there were close to 1,000 marijuana plants.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

They also seized 26 bags already prepared for sale, a compressed air pistol, which was loaded, and a folding knife with a blade of more than 11cm. There was also a large amount of electrical equipment in operation, used for the maintenance of the plantation.

According to a Guardia Civil statement issued today, two people, who are father and daughter, were arrested as the alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health, and for the cultivation and sale of marijuana. They were also charged with another crime of fraud of electricity.

In Aznalcollar, officers seized 507 cannabis plants and electrical devices from the plantation. A person who was present in the home was found to have an outstanding search and arrest warrant for admission to prison, plus two other requisitions of another nature. He was arrested for the same crimes as those of Guiillena, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here