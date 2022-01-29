Almost 1,000 marijuana plants seized in raids in Sevilla province

The Guardia Civil in Sevilla province seize almost 1,000 marijuana plants in two houses

Guardia Civil officers have dismantled two marijuana plantations in two houses in the Sevillian municipalities of Guillena and Aznalcollar. In a joint operation carried out by officers from the barracks of these two towns, the investigators detected two houses in which it was suspected that there could be cannabis crops being cultivated.

The exorbitant consumption of electricity that had been observed was a clear indicator. After requesting entry and search warrants from the courts, investigating officers indeed found two marijuana plantations. In the case of the Guillena house, there were 439 plants. Between both crops, there were close to 1,000 marijuana plants.

They also seized 26 bags already prepared for sale, a compressed air pistol, which was loaded, and a folding knife with a blade of more than 11cm. There was also a large amount of electrical equipment in operation, used for the maintenance of the plantation.

According to a Guardia Civil statement issued today, two people, who are father and daughter, were arrested as the alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health, and for the cultivation and sale of marijuana. They were also charged with another crime of fraud of electricity.

In Aznalcollar, officers seized 507 cannabis plants and electrical devices from the plantation. A person who was present in the home was found to have an outstanding search and arrest warrant for admission to prison, plus two other requisitions of another nature. He was arrested for the same crimes as those of Guiillena, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

