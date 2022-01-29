All-round agreement during the first plenary session of Almeria’s provincial council

CONSENSUS and harmony were prominent during the Diputacion provincial council’s first plenary session of 2022.

Important agreements emerged from the meeting, held via Zoom, revealed the Diputacion president Javier Aureliano Garcia afterwards.

During the session, he thanked the 27 provincial councillors for their unanimity: “Dialogue and understanding are the guidelines that all political groups should follow, as this will benefit the province,” Garcia said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We have to copy what is best in each party to boost everything that this Diputacion carries out. Because of that, I thank you all.”

Every one of the political parties represented on the provincial council backed Garcia’s intention of asking the central government to push through its “Coastal Protection Strategy for Cadiz, Malaga and Almeria.”

This, all councillors agreed, should treat urgent action and funding as a priority in Balerma where the promenade and properties are seriously threatened by erosion.

Neither were there objections to the Diputacion’s €5.3 million Culture and Cinema initiatives, focusing on providing cultural and sporting activities throughout 2022 for all of Almeria’s 103 municipalities.

Another Diputacion project will focus on consolidating the province as a location for filming while promoting the International Film Festival and providing facilities for training courses, exhibitions and meetings with professionals.

All provincial councillors approved the €4.5 million Sports Plan – 10 per cent more than in 2021 – that will promote sport with top-level events throughout the year, complemented with better facilities and infrastructure.