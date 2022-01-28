BREAKING: Valencian Community extends mandatory Covid passport.

THE president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, extends the mandatory Covid passport in the Valencian Community in an announcement made on Friday, January 28.

As we reported on Tuesday, January 25, Ximo Puig was looking to maintain the current Covid passport requirements, as well the rest of the current restrictions, beyond the January 31 expiration date and in order to do that he needed the backing of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJC).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Well, now Puig has received that backing which means the mandatory use of the Covid passport will now be extended for one more month, specifically until February 28. Puig insisted that it will still be mandatory to show the Covid pass to access most establishments within the region.

In a statement, the Court said it considered that the “extension of the certificate requirement is justified by the evolution of the pandemic, specifically since the Omicron variant was discovered and has accelerated throughout the community.”

The measure will come into force at 0:00 on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV). Further details can be found here.

Currently, it is compulsory to show your vaccine passport everywhere you take off your mask to eat or drink, from bars and restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people, to cinemas, circuses and even multifunctional halls and festive venues where food or drink is involved. Also in sports facilities, indoor swimming pools and gyms.

Puig insisted that the Covid passport scheme “has worked” and that it has successfully convinced more than 132,000 people to get the jab due to the pressures of not being able to access establishments such as bars, restaurants, gyms, sports facilities and cinemas.

Puig said: “It is not the solution to the pandemic, but it is one more tool” and stressed the need for people to get fully vaccinated.

Once February is over, Puig has reiterated that the situation will be reassessed in order to decide whether the measure should be maintained or not.

The announcement means that the Valencian Community joins the Balearic Islands in extending the measure until February 28. In Andalucia, they are looking to extend the Covid passport until February 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.