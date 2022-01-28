Uri Geller warns NASA an alien invasion is coming after spooky new space discovery

Legendary spoon bender Uri Geller has warned NASA to prepare for an alien invasion after a spooky new discovery in the Milky Way. The illusionist has raised the prospect after Australian scientists found a pulsing energy source 4,000 light-years away.

Uri, 75, believes the scientists have stumbled upon the radio communications of ‘superior beings’ from outer space, the Daily Star reports. He announced on Instagram: “A team mapping radio waves in the universe has discovered something unusual that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour and it’s unlike anything astronomers have seen before.

“No doubt in my mind that this is connected to alien intelligence way way superior than ours. Start deciphering their messages! They are preparing us for a mass landing soon! #nasa #hoova #spectra # aliens.”

Scientists say they have never seen anything like the ‘spooky’ new discovery before. They believe it could be a neutron star or white dwarf – collapsed cores of stars – with an ultra-powerful magnetic field known as a ‘magnetar’.

Astrophysicist Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker said: This object was appearing and disappearing over a few hours during our observations. It was kind of spooky for an astronomer because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that. And it’s really quite close to use – about 4,000 light-years away. It’s in our galactic backyard.”

Last month Uri Geller said he was convinced aliens are preparing to make contact with the human race. He said: “They will probably land on the White House lawn or somewhere. All our science fiction films about alien encounters will come true.

“I don’t think we are talking about thousands or even hundreds of years. If I had to guess, a rational and logical guess, I would say 60 to 75 years it’s going to happen.”

