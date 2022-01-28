Unanimous approval for Alfaz’s telephone assistance scheme

ALL Alfaz councillors voted in favour of the town hall’s newly-introduced telecare scheme.

This service, which provides immediate telephone assistance for the infirm, the elderly or disabled who live alone, has until recently been covered by the Diputacion provincial council, explained the town hall spokesman Toni Such.

Alfaz town hall will now provide the service during the period when those who need this kind of help are waiting for an official assessment of their level of disability.

Once this has been established, telecare will instead be provided by the regional government’s Equality and Inclusive Policies department, Such said.