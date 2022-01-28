Two arrested in Malaga for conning 250,000 euros out of Basque company

Two men have been arrested by the National Police in Malaga for conning a total of 250,000 out of a company located in the Basque city of Eibar.

The incidents occurred on December 29 at a service company in Eibar, when one of the employees received an email, supposedly from a superior within the company, informing him that he needed to make a bank transfer of 250,000 euros to pay some invoices, which turned out to be false.

The Ertzaintza has explained that this scam is known as BEC (Business Email Compromise), in which the criminals hack into the email account of someone in a superior position at a company and then send instructions to an employee to make a transfer to providers or to pay invoices when the destination is actually a bank account controlled by the scammer.

After receiving the complaint, the Basque police began an investigation in collaboration with the bank involved and the National Police, which led to the arrest of two men in Malaga. The men are accused of fraud and identity theft.

The authorities have managed to recover almost half of the money, and the investigation is still ongoing. The Ertzainta has recommended that those who are victims of similar scams report the crimes quickly, as it makes it much easier to catch the criminals.

