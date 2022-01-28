The Marvellous Music Hall returns to Salon Varieties Fuengirola from Wednesday February 9 until Sunday February 13.

This year, your charismatic and comical chairman will be Mr Anthony Grantham and it his job to keep the show moving by introducing the acts, filling in during the costume changes and keeping the audience absorbed in the show.

Describing the show, Anthony said “I love the music hall because all of the songs and sketches tell stories of love, romance and heartache, always in a stylish manner.”

The Majestic Music Hall brings popular song and dance from the late 19th Century right through to war time, in a nostalgic sing-along show.

Humorous stories and anecdotes are a vital part of the show too and the script itself takes a long time to write.

“Actors love dressing up in Edwardian and Victorian costumes and there’s nothing better than doing a song and dance routine with canes, straw boaters, frills and lace with full coordinated dance movements” observed Anthony.

This cast ranges in age from teenage to well into their 80’s, many of who are still singing, dancing, even tap-dancing like the true pros that they are.

Tickets are available online from https://www.salonvarietestheatre.com direct from the box office or by calling 952 474 542 Monday to Friday 11am to 2.30pm.

Under current regulations, masks must be worn during the show and temperatures will be taken at the entrance to the theatre.

