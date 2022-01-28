THE JANUARY BLUES – ALMOST OVER AT LAST FOR ANOTHER YEAR

January’s got a lot to answer for, hasn’t it? With New Year resolutions already starting to founder (everybody knows making fitness plans in freezing cold, dark, wet January is rubbish, so it’s only right to start New Year resolutions in May), we’re then hit by Blue Monday, reckoned to be the most depressing day of the year. And it’s a long time till spring!

Well, to this list, add self-help books. And it’s great that people seek to better understand themselves, how to take control of their lives and be as happy and successful as possible

Generally, though, isn’t the secret to life being happy with your lot? You don’t really need the latest kitchen/ car/holiday/lifestyle. Just go for a walk with the dog, pop into your local pub/bar for a beer, and make the most of life.

Problem is, we now live in a hypersensitive, polarised society where every argument is based on binary interpretation with no room for nuance or context. Where everything is conflated, be it a mild misdemeanour or a capital crime. Where sanctimony, victimhood and # ‘causes’ seemingly matter more than open-mindedness, humility and common sense. Invaluable as it is, the internet has undeniably damaged relations and hardened opinions everywhere.

But now that January is almost over, I challenge everyone to lose the blues and make a new start. Though all is not lost! At least we’ve got Nigel Farage’s biography to look forward to.

Controversy’s never been far away, with accusations of racism against the party, but having secured the referendum, Farage helped win the vote to leave the EU, despite the opposition of all major party leaders and every living PM.

When Parliament appeared to be thwarting the voice of the people, Farage’s new party, the Brexit Party, ensured Britain did finally leave the EU early in 2020 – and left the rest of us in such a mess.

But politics is so depressing now, a bit of a laugh is the least he owes us.

Anyone planning on buying the book? Just asking for a friend…

