Sweden rules against COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

SWEDEN rules against administering the COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 as the benefits do not outweigh the risks, the Health Agency argued on Thursday, January 27.

“With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don’t see any clear benefit with vaccinating them,” Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm told a news conference, adding that kids in high-risk groups can already get the vaccine.

Noting that the decision could be revisited if the research changed or if a new variant changed the pandemic, this move goes against the majority of the world’s governments.

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau, who is currently self-isolating due to a Covid contact, declared it “Kids Vaccine Day” on January 27, writing on Twitter: “To all of the parents out there: If you haven’t gotten your kids vaccinated yet, please, get that taken care of as soon as you can. It’s the best thing you can do to keep them, and those around them, safe right now. #KidsVaccinesDay.”

A link to a promotional piece for the anointed day read: “The COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada are safe, effective, and save lives. Let’s move the needle (pun intended) and promote vaccine confidence to protect the largest unvaccinated cohort of people in Canada: KIDS!”

And the USA are looking to vaccinate children even younger.

Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Dr Anthony Fauci, told a press conference on Wednesday, January 26, that the COVID-19 vaccine regime for kids younger than four years old will likely be three doses when it’s approved.

“Dose and regimen for children 6 months to 24 months worked well, but it turned out the other group from 24 months to four years did not yet reach the level of non-inferiority, so the studies are continued,” Fauci said, referencing effectiveness standard comparison to adults.

“It looks like it will be a three-dose regimen. I don’t think we can predict when we will see it [approved],” he said — adding he cannot speak for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” Dr Fauci continued.

“We need to be patient,” he said. “That’s why the system works. The FDA is very scrupulous in their ability and in their effort to make sure that, before something gets approved for any age, and especially with children … that they will be safe, and that they will be effective.”

However, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro joins Sweden in their current stance against child vaccines. Bolsonaro has openly criticised Covid vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds, however, his own health minister authorising the start of inoculations in the country.

