Somewhere to study 24/7 first choice for Altea’s Participatory Budget

PARTICIPATORY BUDGET: Altea town hall allocated €120,000 for residents’ choices Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA residents selected a 24-hour study room as their first choice in the municipality’s €120,000 Participatory Budget.

Residents registered on the municipal Padron were presented with 10 different projects singled out as viable from the 45 suggestions submitted by the local population, explained Citizens’ Participation councillor Maria Antonia Lavios.

With 1,725 votes, the “open all hours” study room, much-needed for students at exam time, was first choice, followed by widening pavements and installing a calisthenics workout park.

