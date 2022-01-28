Sevilla man jailed for four violent robberies on food delivery workers

A man who committed four robberies on food delivery workers in Sevilla has been arrested by the Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil has arrested the alleged perpetrator of four robberies of food delivery workers in the Los Palacios district of Sevilla. These events took place between November 2021, and January 2022.

All four robberies had common characteristics, such as the description of the perpetrator, and the modus operandi used. This consisted of threatening the victims with a large sharp object. The time of the robberies and the profile of the victims also coincided, as they all worked delivering food in different establishments in the locality.

In three of the four robberies, the perpetrator stole the money that the delivery man was carrying. During one of them, the delivery man managed to escape from his aggressor, fleeing on the moped he used for the delivery. The assailant allegedly tried to throw him off the bike, but he escaped, thanks to the help of a neighbour.

After analysing the data from the different robberies, possible candidates were identified as the perpetrators. One of them was a 32-year-old local man, with a long criminal record, who was recognised photographically by witnesses on several occasions, without any doubt.

From that moment, searches were activated for the location and arrest of the alleged perpetrator. He was wanted on suspicion of carrying out the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, three completed and one attempted.

He was quickly located and arrested, and after the preparation of proceedings, he was placed at the disposal of the Court of First Instance and Instruction in functions of Sevilla’s Guardia de Utrera, where a judge decreed his entry into provisional prison, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.


