A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident in Alcala de Guadaira



As reported in a statement from the National Police of the Sevillian town of Alcala de Guadaira, a 51-year-old man, who goes by the initials IGR, has been arrested on suspicion of an attempted homicide that occurred in that municipality. The detainee has a criminal record comprising more than twenty various offences.

Police sources explained that their investigation began after a complaint by the health personnel of the Valme Hospital. The victim had been admitted badly injured, with two gunshot wounds, one in the arm, and the other in the liver.

Officers from the Police Station of Alcala de Guadaira immediately attended the health centre to interview the victim, and proceed to take their statement.

In order to carry out the procedures “with the utmost urgency”, a coordinated operation was established for the search, location, and arrest of the alleged perpetrator of the acts, the weapon used, as well as the vehicles by the perpetrator, and the victim.

At this point, following information gleaned from statements made by the victim, and witnesses, investigators quickly set about viewing and studying video surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the Alcala-Utrera highway, where the events took place.

Ocular inspections carried out by specialist forensic police officers in the vehicles of those involved, were reportedly the keys that helped the investigators to clarify the facts immediately.

As a result of the investigative efforts carried out, the full identification and subsequent arrest of the alleged perpetrator of the events was achieved. He was brought before the Investigating Court No1 of Alcala de Guadaira, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

