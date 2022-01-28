Ramblars fire still a burning issue in Javea, two months after it began

ENVIRONMENTALISTS Ecologistas en Acción called for the “urgent” closure of Javea’s Ramblars garden waste treatment plant.

The association urged the Denia courts and Seprona, the Guardia Civil’s nature protection unit, to close the dump, which for the last two months has been affected by a slow-burning fire.

Waste continues to be delivered at the site, complained Ferran Polo, spokesman for Ecologistas’ Marina Alta branch. Worse still, owing to lack of space it was piled up near the continually-smoking fire, increasing the risk of a further blaze.

Allowing Ramblars to remain open was a public health risk, Polo said, especially as plastics were mixed with the garden waste and tree prunings.