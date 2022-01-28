Ramblars fire still a burning issue in Javea, two months after it began

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ramblars fire still a burning issue in Javea, two months after it began
RAMBLARS DUMP: Fire brigade was called in when fire first broke out Photo credit: Bomberos de la Diputacion

ENVIRONMENTALISTS Ecologistas en Acción called for the “urgent” closure of Javea’s Ramblars garden waste treatment plant.

The association urged the Denia courts and Seprona, the Guardia Civil’s nature protection unit, to close the dump, which for the last two months has been affected by a slow-burning fire.

Waste continues to be delivered at the site, complained Ferran Polo, spokesman for Ecologistas’ Marina Alta branch.  Worse still, owing to lack of space it was piled up near the continually-smoking fire, increasing the risk of a further blaze.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Allowing Ramblars to remain open was a public health risk, Polo said, especially as plastics were mixed with the garden waste and tree prunings.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here