Prince Andrew gives up membership of Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

The Duke of York has given up his honorary membership of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

In a statement, the prestigious members-only club said: “I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership.

“We respect and appreciate his decision.”

The new development regarding the prince comes after he gave in court documents denying all accusations brought against him in the civil sexual assault case filed by Virginia Giuffre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced Andrew would have his military titles and patronages removed.

He will also no longer style himself as His Royal Highness – HRH. The statement read: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

This now appears on the Royal Family’s website, which previously only referred to his November 2019 statement.

Andrew, 61, is being sued by Ms Giuffre, 38, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, in a civil case in New York.

She alleges that she suffered “sexual assault and battery” at the hands of the duke on three occasions when she was a teenager and that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, the late disgraced financier, to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.

He has denied the allegations against him, as reported by Sky News.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.