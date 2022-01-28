I LOVE going out to eat – not just big fancy meals. I like just going for a coffee – any excuse really, but what does bother me is where I sit. I don’t want to be near the toilet or too near the front door and I certainly don’t want to be facing the wall whilst all the good stuff is going on behind me. But, of course, Mrs S doesn’t want to face the wall either so sometimes we do the side by side arrangement.

This doesn’t work if you have a table for two and it’s just a little table with two seats facing each other. So what I do is book for four and when I get to the restaurant I check out the seating and if it suits I’ll tell them we’re only two as our ‘friends’ couldn’t make it. I’ve never been moved yet.

Another tip I got years ago, from a friend in the trade, was to get a window seat near the street because you get bigger portions, as when people walk past they look in and think I’ll have to go there, look at the size of the portions – not sure it’s true, but worth a try.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Interesting little article I read about some restaurants in France becoming private members’ clubs so they don’t have to ask people for Covid passports. I do always applaud the way folks circumnavigate daft rules which are unnecessary and un-policeable. I’ve noticed here that nobody wants to check documents either citing the fact they don’t want to be peeing of their punters. Hopefully things will change soon.

Politicians come and go and are always telling us to do this or that. They’re all a Jack of all trades and master of none. One week they are Chancellor, the next Health Secretary and the fact is all the power lies with the civil servants who advise ministers. I dislike them all and they lie all the time, hence Partygate.

It takes me back to when I was in the video business and saying to one geezer ‘you are the fifth managing director of Warner Bros that has told me what I’m doing wrong with my business model. I’m still growing and you don’t have a clue when you are going to be replaced and what the next product is you are going to be an ‘expert’ in’.

Email: [email protected]

Mike’s opinions are his own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.