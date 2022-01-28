BREAKING: Police wants Sue Gray’s ‘Partygate’ report to give ‘minimal reference’ to lockdown breaches.

POLICE at Scotland Yard wants Sue Gray’s ‘Partygate’ report to give ‘minimal reference’ to lockdown breaches amid concerns that it may reveal material prejudicial to their investigation.

Now, the report, which had been rumoured to have been released on Wednesday, January 26, may not appear in full as previously hoped. In fact, the news has led to speculation that the report will not materialise at all.

This comes after a request on Friday, January 28, from the Metropolitan Police that the report contains ‘minimal reference’ to lockdown breaches they are investigating. It is believed that their investigation is of a criminal nature, although they will most likely be issuing fines rather than anything more serious.

In a statement, the force said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

A Whitehall source told the Daily Mail that police chiefs at Scotland Yard are reluctant for the release of the report in full as it looks to protect its own investigation.

“I know there were reports that the Met were fine for it to be published, but that proved not to be the case. Indeed, it’s the opposite,” the source said.

Speaking to Sky News, former chief superintendent Dal Babu said there was no reason the report could not be published in full.

He said: “It is not a judge-led inquiry, she doesn’t have any specific powers to call people to give evidence. So her report will be no different to a human resources report.”

Mr Babu called possible breaches of lockdown rules “entry-level” crimes which would result in fixed-penalty notices.

On January 25, Sue Gray, the civil servant investigating ‘partygate’ at 10 Downing Street, is believed to have acquired new photographs showing Boris Johnson, along with others, congregating close to one another and with bottles of wine at one of the parties being investigated, according to Sky News.

