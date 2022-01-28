Nottinghamshire man drove for 70 years with no licence or insurance

Officers in Nottinghamshire pulled over a driver only to find he had no licence and no insurance, the 83 year old man claiming he had never had either.

Pulled over by Highway Vale Police in Bulwell near the Tesco in his Mini One, the man told police that he had been driving since the age of 12 and had never had a licence nor had he taken out insurance.

The force added the driver was born in 1938 and had never been stopped by police before.

In a post on Facebook, police said: “We can’t quite believe what happened… as the driver, who was born in 1938, coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance since he was 12 (yes TWELVE) years old… and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police.

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured.

“Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order… because it will catch up with you… one day.”

